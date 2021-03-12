Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Growth in savoury snacks is registering a slowdown in 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown period has highly impacted consumer purchasing power, which is believed to have fallen by around 30% since the virus arrived in Tunisia. Tunisians are expected to be more price sensitive due to the economic conditions in the country. Brand owners will therefore not be launching new products in 2020, instead continuing to rely on sales of existing brands as they look to keep costs low. Th…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Difficult economic situation sees savoury snacks growth slow down in 2020

Snacking trend boosting demand for potato chips

Investments in marketing and distribution help keep Cerealis in the leading position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Promotion and discounts to maintain demand

High consumer awareness and lifted lockdown restrictions will result in faster recovery

Declining purchasing power will mean that low-priced standard brands will continue to lead sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

