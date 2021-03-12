Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Growth in savoury snacks is registering a slowdown in 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown period has highly impacted consumer purchasing power, which is believed to have fallen by around 30% since the virus arrived in Tunisia. Tunisians are expected to be more price sensitive due to the economic conditions in the country. Brand owners will therefore not be launching new products in 2020, instead continuing to rely on sales of existing brands as they look to keep costs low. Th…
Euromonitor International's Savoury Snacks in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Difficult economic situation sees savoury snacks growth slow down in 2020
Snacking trend boosting demand for potato chips
Investments in marketing and distribution help keep Cerealis in the leading position
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Promotion and discounts to maintain demand
High consumer awareness and lifted lockdown restrictions will result in faster recovery
Declining purchasing power will mean that low-priced standard brands will continue to lead sales
