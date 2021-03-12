Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Savoury snacks is projected to see its fastest retail volume and current value growth rates of the review period over 2020 as a whole. Lockdown, with consumers working from home, and schools and foodservice and entertainment venues closed, was quite short-lived, as Vietnam coped effectively with the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, modern and traditional grocery retailers remained open during lockdown, thereby ensuring access to savoury snacks and minimising the potential for…

Euromonitor International's Savoury Snacks in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

