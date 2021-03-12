Sugar Confectionery in AlgeriaBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Sugar confectionery will see significant retail value and volume sales decline due to health awareness and economic difficulties brought to the fore by COVID-19. Losses will be seen across all products, and both retail and foodservice. While retail figures will suffer, the effect on foodservice volumes sales in Greece will be much harsher, reduced by almost one third in 2020 as the country’s vital hospitality sector is shut.

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Losses in sugar confectionery sales abetted by increased health awareness in wake of COVID-19

Global player Mondelez Hellas leads share value, but local competition is strong as consumers shop local

Medicated confectionery benefits from rise in healthy living trend

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Retail value sales see further declines as COVID-19 follows

Healthy living and local ingredients will shape the direction of new products after COVID-19

Flavour favourites to see a shift as Greeks increasingly display a broader palette

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

