Sugar Confectionery in AlgeriaBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a heavy impact on sales in 2020. Sugar confectionery is a particularly sensitive product area within overall snacks, as these products are not considered to be a necessity, with consumers likely to switch their spending to products that are considered to be healthier during times of economic uncertainty. Impulse purchases are expected to drop significantly, as store visits and trips away-from-home remained highly limited in the first half of the year.

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown to have heavy impact on impulse purchases in 2020
Haribo benefits from Halloween innovation in 2020
Coca-Cola and Tic Tac team up
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising health awareness amplified by COVID-19 in the forecast period
The more sugarised sugar confectionery is losing display space at the cashier point
An opportunity to push e-commerce in the forecast period
Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

