Sugar Confectionery in AlgeriaBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The flat retail value growth and small volume decline expected for sugar confectionery in 2020 reflect the continued awareness of many consumers, especially parents, of the adverse health impacts of excessive sugar intake. Parents are notably more reluctant to buy sugar confectionery on a regular basis, as reflected in the continued retail value declines expected in 2020 for boiled sweets, lollipops and toffees, caramels and nougat, along with a decline for other sugar confectionery. It is thus…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.





KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for sugar confectionery hit by concerns over sugar intake in 2020

Lack of innovation limits growth in 2020

Leiman Schlussel faces uncertain impact of new product labelling in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar confectionery set for retail value decline in 2021

Long-term changes in habits lead to decline over forecast period

Lack of innovation set to contribute to longer-term stagnation

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

