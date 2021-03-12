All news

Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

In general, savoury snacks are expected to register healthy growth in current retail value and volume during the review period. There was significant stockpiling of savoury biscuits, rice snacks and nuts, seeds and trail mixes prior to the 2020 lockdown. In particular, the Chio brand, which has ranges across all savoury snack product areas gained because the company ran several promotional campaigns during March/April 2020 that just happened to coincide with the stockpiling and lockdown period.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.


