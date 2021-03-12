Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Savoury snacks is expected to record stronger retail value and volume growth in 2020 compared to the end of the review period, with the COVID-19 lockdown typically increasing consumption of snacks at home. This comes despite the introduction of new product labelling legislation in Israel designed to identify products that contain high levels of sodium, sugar or saturated fat. While the new labelling requirement was expected to lead to a sharp fall in the consumption of savoury snacks in 2020, fo…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increase in snacking at home leads to stronger growth in most areas in 2020

Drive to enrich snacks with healthy ingredients and protein in 2020

Osem maintains lead as major players respond to new labelling system in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Less snacking at home leads to lower value growth for savoury snacks in 2021

Accelerating growth over the forecast period

Small rise in unit prices as consumers focus on higher-quality savoury snacks

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

