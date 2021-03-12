All news

Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Savoury snacks will largely benefit in response to the pandemic in 2020 overall. Current value growth is expected to perform well despite the devastating impact of the virus. As many Latvians have been working from home since Q2, the snacking trend has likely gathered pace. Consumers have likely been eating more, either out of boredom, or as a way to manage their anxieties during the unprecedented times. The streaming platform Netflix has announced that they have been receiving significantly hig…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Savoury snacks benefits from increased snacking
Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija SIA maintains lead through innovation
E-commerce gathers pace due to lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Potato chips will suffer post lockdown due to unhealthy image
The health and wellness trend gains more attention post lockdown
Lidl is set to increase the value share of private label over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

