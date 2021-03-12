All news

Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been felt in various different ways in savoury snacks. For example, the pandemic and consequent rise in price sensitivity and drop in tourism has halted the trend towards premium brands such as The Golden Duck and Irvins Salted Egg. These brands quickly grew in popularity, especially on the back of word-of-mouth advertising driven by tourists visiting Singapore. However, these ranges, alongside other premium brands that have entered the Singapore market as…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Impact of COVID-19 temporarily reverses trend towards premiumisation
Supermarkets benefit from shift away from impulse and on-the-go consumption
Leading brands respond to changing consumer trends and preferences
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rising health awareness to boost vegetable chips and nuts, seeds and trail mixes
Domestic producers to lead development of new innovative offerings
Failure to invest in innovation represents threat to long-standing leading brands
Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

