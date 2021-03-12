Savoury SnacksBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Potato chips, being inexpensive and versatile are popular in Slovakia. Potato chips is expected to maintain the largest share in savoury snacks in 2020, driving growth, albeit at a significantly slower rate than that seen previously in the review period.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595098-savoury-snacks-in-slovakia

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pneumatic-motor-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-greenhouse-produce-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Potato chips maintains largest share in savoury snacks, and Lay’s challenges Slovakia chips once more after upgrading its local distribution network

Quarantine and social distancing impact on retail value and volume share in 2020

Popularity in locally produced snacks continues, but growth falters as COVID-19 impacts

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising health consciousness drives popularity of rice snacks and unsalted nuts, seeds and trail mixes in Slovakia

Premiumisation of savoury snacks set to dampen volume sales growth over the long term

Economic uncertainty in Slovakia will see private label gain share and drive price promotional activity among major players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105