Sugar Confectionery By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Sugar confectionery will be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall, as current value growth rates decline, and some product areas see current value sales fall. Many Azerbaijanis have had to tighten their budgets in a bid to save money since the beginning of quarantine in Q2. Therefore, many have not been purchasing sugar confectionery and instead have been saving their money for more essential food.

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar confectionery will be negatively impacted in 2020 by the pandemic as Azerbaijanis prioritise essential food

International players continue dominating sugar confectionery in 2020 whilst local manufacturing remains negligible

Developing economy stagnates in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar confectionery will make an instant recovery as consumers return to pre pandemic shopping habits

Health and wellness trend will encourage consumers to opt for sugar free products

Medicated confectionery will benefit from increased accessibility via modern grocery retailers over the forecast period

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

