Sugar Confectionery By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Volume growth in sugar confectionery in 2020 is actually expected to be stronger than in 2019, despite the impact of COVID-19 on retail access and consumer incomes. Growth will be driven by the proliferation of cheap products, which will result in consumers trading down, and slowed price development. The ongoing economic slowdown will be key to this shift in consumer habits, and as a result the share held by cheaper Chinese brands is expected to grow significantly. These are predominantly sold i…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Low price products help drive sales growth but contraband still limiting sales potential in 2020

Limited retail access restricts further growth

Leader Arcor benefits from strong growth in pastilles, gums, jellies and chews while Fábrica La Estrella succeeds in medicated confectionery

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Healthier options can support recovery in forecast period

Seasonality will remain an important sales driver

Polarisation set to continue in forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

