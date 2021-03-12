All news

Sugar Confectionery By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Sugar Confectionery By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Volume growth in sugar confectionery in 2020 is actually expected to be stronger than in 2019, despite the impact of COVID-19 on retail access and consumer incomes. Growth will be driven by the proliferation of cheap products, which will result in consumers trading down, and slowed price development. The ongoing economic slowdown will be key to this shift in consumer habits, and as a result the share held by cheaper Chinese brands is expected to grow significantly. These are predominantly sold i…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595189-sugar-confectionery-in-bolivia

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flavored-tea-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-23

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-enterprise-resource-planning-for-schools-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Low price products help drive sales growth but contraband still limiting sales potential in 2020
Limited retail access restricts further growth
Leader Arcor benefits from strong growth in pastilles, gums, jellies and chews while Fábrica La Estrella succeeds in medicated confectionery
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Healthier options can support recovery in forecast period
Seasonality will remain an important sales driver
Polarisation set to continue in forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles

Asset Tracking Market
All news

Asset Tracking Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2026

Eric Lee

(United States, New York City)The Asset Tracking market intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and extensive analyses of the data by taking into consideration the market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers, which can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches suited for the contemporary and potential market landscape. […]
All news

How Will Global Specialty Lighting Market React from 2021 Onwards?

hiren.s

A recent Market Research Report by Market Research Store, on “Specialty Lighting Market Overview By Trends, Size, Industry Top Manufacturers, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast Till 2026” Flourishing data has been added to the collection to provide readers with detailed information about  market developments, includes detailed market overview, seller scenario, market dimensions, as well as depth […]
All news

Ready To Use Diazinon Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030

atul

Comminuted data on the global Diazinon market get recapitulated in the market report stored in the database of ResearchMoz.us. The Diazinon market report includes analytics-driven insights and analytics solutions that benefit the C-suite fraternity and help to stand out in the competition. Emphatically affecting patterns and drivers have been recognized and clarified in extraordinary detail. […]