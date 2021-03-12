Sugar Confectionery By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is not expected to significantly boost retail sales of sugar confectionery in Croatia in 2020, where consumers have tended to favour savoury snacks and chocolate confectionery instead. This may be because consumers consider sugar confectionery products to be too high in sugar compared with other snacks. Although the demand for sweets by children may have increased as they spend more time at home during lockdown, the negative impacts of sugar on health and the link with diab…

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumer awareness of dangers of excessive sugar consumption likely to hamper sales of sugar confectionery in 2020

There is some demand for economy sugar confectionery among a base of price-conscious Croatians

Haribo and other international players use strong marketing to seek out niche growth in sugar confectionery in Croatia

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sugar confectionery unlikely to see significant change over the forecast period

Local players can rely on a strong consumer preference for domestic sugar confectionery products, but should be wary of complacency

Medicated confectionery could capitalise on greater focus on health and wellness over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

