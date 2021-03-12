Sugar Confectionery By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Medicated confectionery will see continued growth in 2020, appealing to consumers in the Dominican Republic with its functional property of mitigating a sore throat. The category is expected to be the one of the least affected by the pandemic with positive growth expected in both retail volume and current retail value terms in 2020, as consumers are increasingly seeking added value and functionality. However, sales are still expected to remain concentrated to a single brand: Halls. The trend tow…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

