Sugar Confectionery in AlgeriaBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Both local and foreign players have been focusing on low- and mid-price ranges within sugar confectionery, as Kazakhstanis are often unwilling to spend as much money on these products compared with chocolate confectionery. This is likely to be more noticeable in 2020, as disposable incomes have plummeted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and sugar confectionery is considered a more indulgent snack product. Unlike chocolate confectionery, it is uncommon to offer premium sugar confectionery as…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Affordability is key to success in sugar confectionery in 2020, as Kazakhs tighten their belts

Domestic sugar confectionery has nostalgic appeal, but lead players strive to keep pace with evolving consumer tastes

Traditional grocery retailers still dominates in sugar confectionery, but modern grocery retailers gains ground thanks to wide product selection and affordable prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Product development and brand variety to increase over the forecast period to reflect long-term rise in living standards

Sugar confectionery to remain an indulgence, but mints will steal share from gum

Rising health consciousness among Kazakh consumers will see manufacturers’ increase focus on healthier sugar confectionery

CATEGORY DATA

