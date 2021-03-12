Sugar Confectionery Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

All types of sugar confectionery are expected to see healthy retail volume and current value growth over 2020 as a whole. While lockdown led to home seclusion, with consumers working from home, and schools and entertainment venues closed, such measures were quite short-lived. Moreover, grocery retailers remained open, which ensured access to sugar confectionery. As Vietnam coped effectively with the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the pandemic has not had a strong lasting impact on sugar…

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Value for money and affordable indulgence positionings maintain demand for sugar confectionery

Cancellation or postponement of festivals in wake of COVID-19 dampens popular source of sugar confectionery sales

A strong and diverse portfolio, innovation and marketing keep Perfetti Van Melle ahead of the chasing pack

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

“Other” sugar confectionery is expected to drive growth by catering to the tastes of local consumers

Affordable indulgence is set to remain the key driver of sales in the forecast period

Investment in and by local players is expected to increase the pressure on international rivals

