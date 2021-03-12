Sugar Confectionery Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

While like many other snacks, sugar confectionery was starting to see some level of recovery in demand in 2019 following lingering price sensitivity over the review period due to the economic recession in Ukraine, it was still lagging behind the likes of chocolate confectionery despite offering greater affordability in terms of an average unit price, with the latter improving in terms of quality and perception. While the largest retail volume category of boiled sweets has a long-standing traditi…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced on-the-go consumption opportunities during lockdown including travel results in weak performance by sugar confectionery in Q2 2020

Roshen Kondyterska Korporatsia strengthens dominance of sugar confectionery with wide product portfolio and new product development to address changing demands

Modern grocery retailers strengthens dominance of distribution during lockdown due to accessibility and wide selection

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stable performance predicted for sugar confectionery over the forecast period with price sensitivity likely to remain, driving demand for affordable options

Players will continue to re-evaluate their product portfolios to address consumers’ changing demands in terms of health and wellness

Stable demand for other sugar confectionery driven by demand for local zefir and halva

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

..…continued.

