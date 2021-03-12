Sugar ConfectioneryBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

A slowdown in both value and volume growth will be registered in retail sales in 2020, due to the decreasing purchasing power, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures implemented to slow its spread. However, sugar confectionery will still record positive retail growth rates in 2020, benefiting from its traditional popularity, especially among the young population. The category is also characterised by well-established local production, as well as a very limited number of imported bran…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595216-sugar-confectionery-in-tunisia

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fraud-detection-and-prevention-solution-market-2021-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-23

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ink-dispensers-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Firmly established local production helps sugar confectionery during the pandemic

Consumers spending on essential products in 2020

Chamia remains a key product in sugar confectionery

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lifting of lockdown restrictions sees a slow recovery, but consumers are looking for low-priced products

Domestic players dominate sugar confectionery, led by La Confiserie des Aghlabites

Traditional retailers benefit from demand for convenience and low prices

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105