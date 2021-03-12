Sugar ConfectioneryBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

A slowdown in both value and volume growth will be registered in retail sales in 2020, due to the decreasing purchasing power, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures implemented to slow its spread. However, sugar confectionery will still record positive retail growth rates in 2020, benefiting from its traditional popularity, especially among the young population. The category is also characterised by well-established local production, as well as a very limited number of imported bran…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595216-sugar-confectionery-in-tunisia
Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fraud-detection-and-prevention-solution-market-2021-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-23
Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ink-dispensers-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Firmly established local production helps sugar confectionery during the pandemic
Consumers spending on essential products in 2020
Chamia remains a key product in sugar confectionery
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lifting of lockdown restrictions sees a slow recovery, but consumers are looking for low-priced products
Domestic players dominate sugar confectionery, led by La Confiserie des Aghlabites
Traditional retailers benefit from demand for convenience and low prices
Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
..…continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/