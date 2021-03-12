Sugar ConfectioneryBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Sugar confectionery is expected to be hit particularly hard by rising consumer awareness of the adverse effects of sugar consumption in 2020. Parents are likely to continue paying increasing attention to their children’s health and eating routines, and particularly to reducing their sugar intake.

Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

A healthy eating push has triggered the launch of new sugar free products

Halwani Bros lead other sugar confectionery after Tema closes down

United Food Industries’ Deemah brand leads in sugar confectionery due to its affordable pricing and wide portfolio of products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As consumers become increasingly health conscious, companies will need to adjust their sugar confectionery offerings

An increasingly price sensitive consumer base looks likely to dampen current value growth of sugar confectionery into the forecast period

Baqalahs are likely to remain an important distribution channel for sugar confectionery into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

