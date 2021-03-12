Sugar ConfectioneryBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a major impact on consumption of packaged food in Singapore, with lockdown and social distancing measures affecting snacking behaviour in multiple ways. For sugar confectionery, categories that have more functional properties, such as medicated confectionery and mints that are used to freshen one’s breath, are not likely to perform as well as categories like pastilles, gums, jellies, and chews, which are meant to be consumed at home and shared. Impulse sugar confect…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595212-sugar-confectionery-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-led-lights-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-technology-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-23

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-deburring-tools-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown measures negatively impact impulse and on-the-go consumption

International brands continue to leverage strong marketing and distribution

Consumer interest supported by frequent new flavour launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising consumer health awareness represents further threat to sales

Traditional familiarity and new Japanese imports to support gummies sales

Hectic pace of modern life to support sales of medicated confectionery

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105