Sugar ConfectioneryBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Sugar confectionery is expected to record growth in 2020, albeit at a reduced rate from that previously seen during the review period. The lockdown measures and concerns about hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic have boosted sales of affordable treats (where they can be purchased safely and in bulk, such as online and in hygiene conscious retail outlets such as supermarkets); however, more significant growth is likely to be hampered by an underdeveloped network of online retailers, slow shipmen…

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth in sugar confectionery in 2020 is limited by weaknesses in Slovakian retail channels

Pastilles, gums, jellies and chews sees growth in share in 2020 at the expense of lollipops, which has suffered from limited impulse-buy opportunities

IDC Holding expands production and export capacity to compete with multinationals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trends to drive innovation in sugar confectionery

Premiumisation trend to lead to increase in average unit price over the forecast period

Packaging and labelling innovations will respond to Slovakia’s rising levels of obesity and greater environmental awareness.

