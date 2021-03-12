Sugar ConfectioneryBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The success of the mints category in South Korea has traditionally been tied up with the performance of the gum category as these two categories generally fulfil a similar consumer need, as a mouth freshener. Due to growing concerns related to the repetitive chewing habit with gum that is felt can negatively influence the jawline, the demand for a replacement has increased among female consumers, especially in their 20s and 30s, who tend to be more sensitive to such a problem. In this regard, th…

Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Standard mints replacing gum among female consumers in their 20s and 30s

Jellies continues to see high levels of innovation

Lotte Confectionery succeeds in expanding the consumer base

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Modest volume and value growth expected for retail sales over the forecast period

Functional ingredients in new product launches by pharmaceutical companies

Orion and Haitai with successful launches of distinctive new products

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

..…continued.

