Global Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Market Research Report 2021

Baby wipes continued to experience positive growth during 2019, with necessity driving purchasing. However, baby wipes are not exclusively used to clean babies, but also children and adults. Furthermore, baby wipes are used by many for facial cleansing and refreshing, as well as for make-up removal, travel wipes and in some cases, for sanitary needs. Therefore, it is not unusual for women to carry baby wipes with them, regardless of having children or not. Wipes are also often carried in cars, w…

Euromonitor International’s Wipes in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Wipes in South Africa

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Baby wipes enjoys positive growth across 2019, with consumers using these wipes for make-up, cleaning, travel, as well as for babies

In 2019, private label options gain popularity amongst lower-income consumers, with many retailers offering special discounts and deals

Johnson & Johnson lead in 2019, however, private label offerings continue to gain popularity, boosting growth

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wipes

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Spending power is limited in 2019, as most consumers focus on essential items at affordable prices, with effectiveness and comfort being key sales points

In 2019, Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble lead with global-established products, whereas Twinsaver boosts its performance through investments in production

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the forecast period will record steady growth for retail tissue and hygiene, with a gradual recovery for away-from-home tissue

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 16 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019

Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019

Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 23 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

