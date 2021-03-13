Agriculture in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Following the heat and drought in 2018, improved weather conditions in 2019 led to a better German crop yield. Nevertheless, production still failed to return to pre-2018 levels, given the gradually declining harvest area for certain crops, and hot and dry summer conditions. National statistics estimate cereal output at 44 million tonnes in 2019, up from 38 million tonnes in 2018, but still below the 46 million tonnes of 2017. The recovery in cereal production was mostly caused by improved winte…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3697435-agriculture-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Agriculture market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Agricultural Services and Hunting, Cattle, Cereals and Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Animals, Poultry, Sheep and Other Quadrupeds, Swine and Pigs.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-automobile-transmission-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Agriculture market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-residential-energy-storage-systems-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Agriculture in Germany

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Harvests to continue to be influenced by an unpredictable climate and increasingly expensive arable land

Livestock farming facing decreasing domestic meat consumption

Agricultural price volatility continues into 2020

Competitive Landscape

Stricter regulation of fertiliser consumption to partially constrain German farming

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Cattle Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Cereals And Crops Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Agricultural Services And Hunting Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Fruits And Vegetables Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Swine And Pigs Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

CHART 12 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million

Trade

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105