Agriculture in the USA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In early 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak reached the US, and in the following months the country became the most affected globally in terms of number of infections and deaths. Subsequent lockdowns and restrictions are expected to have a grave effect on most industries over 2020; however, agriculture will be among the industries least affected, as farming activities are considered essential, allowing the industry to continue operating during lockdown. Nevertheless, other barriers have arisen with the…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Agriculture market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Agricultural Services and Hunting, Cattle, Cereals and Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Animals, Poultry, Sheep and Other Quadrupeds, Swine and Pigs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Agriculture in the USA

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

COVID-19 to turn industry’s revenues to decline in 2020

Low poultry prices to continue depressing the agricultural industry in 2020

After already poor 2019 harvest, crop and cereal farming to contract further

Competitive Landscape

Stricter immigration policies will constrain dairy farming profits

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Cereals And Crops Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 6 Cattle Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 7 Agricultural Services And Hunting Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 8 Fruits And Vegetables Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 9 Poultry Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

CHART 11 Cost Structure 2019, LCU million

CHART 12 B2B Costs and Growth 2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 13 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 14 Exports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 15 Exports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 16 Exports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 17 Exports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Exports

CHART 18 Imports 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 19 Imports Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

CHART 20 Imports by Country 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 21 Imports Share by Country 2014-2019, % of Total Imports

Market Structure

CHART 22 Market Structure by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 23 Market Share by Category 2014-2019, % of Total Market

CHART 24 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Buyers

CHART 25 Market Structure by Buyer 2019, LCU million

CHART 26 B2B Buyers and Growth 2019, LCU million

Firmographics

CHART 27 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2014-2019

CHART 28 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2014-2019

CHART 29 Firmographics Distribution by Company Size 2014-2019, % of Total Companies

CHART 30 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover 2014-2019, % of total Turnover

CHART 31 Industry Concentration 2014-2019, % Share of Turnover

CHART 32 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

CHART 33 Top 5 Companies’ Share Dynamics 2014-2019, % of Turnover

CHART 34 Turnover Performance by Company 2014-2019

Digital Business

CHART 35 Share of E-Commerce Activities 2019-2024, %

CHART 36 Number of Companies Receiving Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 37 Number of Companies Placing Orders Online 2014-2019

CHART 38 Revenue from E-Commerce, 2014-2019, LCU million

Industry Context

CHART 39 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

CHART 40 Industry vs GDP Performance 2004-2024, % y-o-y Growth

CHART 41 Agriculture vs Other Industries 2004-2024, LCU million

CHART 42 Industry Turnover by Region 2019, USD million

CHART 43 Agriculture in North America 2004-2024, USD million

……. continued

