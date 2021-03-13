Alcoholic Drinks in Cambodia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report analyses the market for alcoholic drinks in Cambodia. For the purposes of the study, the market has been defined as follows:
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Cambodia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of content
Alcoholic Drinks in Cambodia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Market insight: COVID-19 impact
Country insight: COVID-19 impact
Country insight: Pre-COVID-19
Socioeconomic trends
Logistics/infrastructure
Legislation
Taxation and duty levies
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks: Supermarket (a)
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks: Supermarket (b)
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 10 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Volume 2014-2019
Table 11 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
BEER
Pre-COVID-19 Performance
2020 and Beyond
CHART 3 Beer: Supermarket (a)
CHART 4 Beer: Supermarket (b)
Category Data
Table 16 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 17 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 18 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 24 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
WINE
Pre-COVID-19 Performance
2020 and Beyond
CHART 5 Wine: Food/Drink/Tobacco Specialist (a)
CHART 6 Wine: Food/Drink/Tobacco Specialist (b)
Category Data
Table 31 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 32 Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 33 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 34 Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 35 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Breakdown 2014-2019
Table 36 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Breakdown 2014-2019
Table 37 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 38 Sales of Wine by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Wine by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
SPIRITS
Pre-COVID-19 Performance
2020 and Beyond
CHART 7 Spirits: Supermarket (a)
CHART 8 Spirits: Supermarket (b)
Category Data
Table 43 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 44 Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 45 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 46 Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 47 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Breakdown 2014-2019
Table 48 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Breakdown 2014-2019
Table 49 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 50 Sales of Spirits by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 51 GBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 52 NBO Company Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 53 LBN Brand Shares of Spirits: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 54 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 55 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 56 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 57 Forecast Sales of Spirits by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
CIDER/PERRY
Pre-COVID-19 Performance
2020 and Beyond
CHART 9 Cider/Perry: Convenience Store
CHART 10 Cider/Perry: Supermarket
RTDS
Pre-COVID-19 Performance
2020 and Beyond
CHART 11 RTDs: Supermarket (a)
CHART 12 RTDs: Supermarket (b)
……. continued
