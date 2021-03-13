All news

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The outlook for alcoholic drinks packaging remains uncertain. While beer, and its packaging, continued to grow in 2019, all the other main categories, and their packaging were in decline. The trading up of consumers to new sensorial experiences has been driving beer sales and offering multiple opportunities for packaging manufacturers. Elsewhere, however, alcoholic drinks has generally been declining, with the growing sales in beer unable to offset the performances in wine and spirits in particu…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Alcoholic drinks packaging performance impacted by beer being the only growth area
Trend towards smaller pack types
Contrast between modern and retro packaging designs
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities

..…continued.

