Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The outlook for alcoholic drinks packaging remains uncertain. While beer, and its packaging, continued to grow in 2019, all the other main categories, and their packaging were in decline. The trading up of consumers to new sensorial experiences has been driving beer sales and offering multiple opportunities for packaging manufacturers. Elsewhere, however, alcoholic drinks has generally been declining, with the growing sales in beer unable to offset the performances in wine and spirits in particu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952037-alcoholic-drinks-packaging-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/liquid-butter-substitutes-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pet-food-extrusion-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Alcoholic drinks packaging performance impacted by beer being the only growth area

Trend towards smaller pack types

Contrast between modern and retro packaging designs

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Recovery and opportunities

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105