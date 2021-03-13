All news

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

While glass remains the dominant pack type for alcoholic drinks due to its traditional use, its premium appeal and the bottle return schemes that are in place in many parts of the country, demand is slowly shifting away from glass. This is being spurred by industry players increasingly experimenting with different pack types as they seek to reach out to new consumer bases while expanding the range of consumption occasions in all alcoholic drinks categories. Metal beverage cans and brick liquid c…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in India report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Uttar Pradesh looking for companies to switch to metal beverage cans for their Indian-made foreign liquor
Diageo to launch a new plastic-free bottle
Sula Vineyards launches wine in aluminium cans
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities

