Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Glass remained the most widely used primary packaging type in Indonesia, especially within on-trade channels in 2019. While there has been an emergence of other pack types, including metal beverage cans in beer, the bulk of packaging is mainly in glass due to its perception that it best retains the taste quality. Glass bottles are widely used across all alcoholic drink types and remain the sole primary packaging used in spirits and cider/perry. Over the forecast period, glass in alcoholic drinks…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in Indonesia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

