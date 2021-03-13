Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Smaller pack size formats were a very relevant trend at the end of the review period due to a number of factors, with these including convenience, premiumisation, drinking less but better and drink-drive legislation. Among the interesting new launches in wine was CAVIRO’s Tavernello in a 500ml size in brick liquid cartons to add to its existing 1-litre pack. As of 2019, the trend towards smaller formats was expected to continue over the forecast period. Moreover, due to the ban on glass packagin…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in Italy report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Smaller formats gaining in popularity

Sustainability drives changes in packaging

Metal screw closures now also being used on quality wines

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Recovery and opportunities

..…continued.

