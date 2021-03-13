All news

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wise

Smaller pack size formats were a very relevant trend at the end of the review period due to a number of factors, with these including convenience, premiumisation, drinking less but better and drink-drive legislation. Among the interesting new launches in wine was CAVIRO’s Tavernello in a 500ml size in brick liquid cartons to add to its existing 1-litre pack. As of 2019, the trend towards smaller formats was expected to continue over the forecast period. Moreover, due to the ban on glass packagin…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in Italy report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Smaller formats gaining in popularity
Sustainability drives changes in packaging
Metal screw closures now also being used on quality wines
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities

..…continued.

