Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Glass remains the most common pack type in alcoholic drinks, used almost exclusively in wine and spirits as well as for a large proportion of beer and cider/perry products in Malaysia. This can be attributed to its ability to preserve product quality, durability during transportation and premium image when on display. Smaller pack sizes in the 301-500ml range have been performing well in glass bottles, with growth being particularly driven by beer and cider/perry. However, growth is also being…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Glass remains the most common packaging type in alcoholic drinks, with 301-500ml sizes generally most dynamic
Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia overhauls its packaging
Metal beverage can use driven by the growth in beer and cider/perry
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities

