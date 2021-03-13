All news

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The waste crisis in 2018 led the South Korean government to set tougher regulations on the country’s recycling system. Upon the Ministry of Environment’s revision of the Resource Recycling Act, which became effective in December 2019, most coloured bottles were classified with the grade “difficult to recycle”, and an extra charge was applied. In this revision, only green and brown bottles were included in the “good to recycle” grade, as these two colours of bottles have relatively strong recycli…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT  :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952453-alcoholic-drinks-packaging-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/air-defense-missile-system-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-telecom-system-integration-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
South Korean government proposes stricter packaging requirements
Young consumers welcome clearness in packaging
Drinking alone at home trend leads to smaller packaging
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global CAD in Apparel Market 2025: Autodesk, Browzwear, Lectra, AllCAD, Arahne, Artext, Audaces, Bontex, CadCam Technology, C-Design, Fashion CAD, Gerber Technology, Tricycle

anita_adroit

The primary motive of this newly composed research report is to elucidate versatile information on complex market developments, highlighting crucial elements such as research methodologies, trend evaluation, company reviews and the like. Based on these versatile information sets, market players in global CAD in Apparel market can effectively deliver remunerative business decisions. The segmentation section […]
All news

Fog Computing Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Fog Computing Market was valued at USD 81.49 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2238.44 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55.4% from 2020 to 2027. The study of the Fog Computing Market is known for providing a detailed analysis of the segments and […]
All news News

Trending News 2021: Sunglasses Market – Trends & Leading Players| Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers & Forecast Research Report

reporthive

“ Sunglasses Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis: Report Hive Viewpoint Report Hive Research Market Reports has recently published a market research report titled, “Sunglasses Market by Type (Glass Sunglasses, CR-39 Sunglasses, Polycarbonate Sunglasses, Polyurethane Sunglasses, Others, and Others), Application (Young Adults, Adults, Mature Adults, Seniors, and Others), End-User, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026“. […]