Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important – while the trend is more visible in soft drinks, consumers are also beginning to look for it in alcoholic drinks as well. This trend is shaping the beer category, for example, as the increasing presence of metal beverage can packaging in the market and the announcement by some of the main international and domestic players that they are developing more sustainable multipack formats to replace plastic rings shows they are responding to the growin…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952488-alcoholic-drinks-packaging-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in Spain report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aerospace-crew-seats-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-prefabricated-non-residential-buildings-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Sustainability an increasingly important theme in alcoholic drinks packaging

Smaller packaging sizes for on-the-go purposes

Metal beverage can use expanding into spirit-based RTDs

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Recovery and opportunities

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105