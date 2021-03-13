All news

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important – while the trend is more visible in soft drinks, consumers are also beginning to look for it in alcoholic drinks as well. This trend is shaping the beer category, for example, as the increasing presence of metal beverage can packaging in the market and the announcement by some of the main international and domestic players that they are developing more sustainable multipack formats to replace plastic rings shows they are responding to the growin…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT  :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952488-alcoholic-drinks-packaging-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in Spain report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aerospace-crew-seats-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ  :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-prefabricated-non-residential-buildings-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Sustainability an increasingly important theme in alcoholic drinks packaging
Smaller packaging sizes for on-the-go purposes
Metal beverage can use expanding into spirit-based RTDs
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Recovery and opportunities

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Diamond Pad Regulator Market 2021 Outlook: Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2026 | 3M, Entegris, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Morgan Technical Ceramics, Shinhan Diamond, Saesol, CP TOOLS, Kinik Company

vijaya

Global Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) Diamond Pad Regulator Market Research Report 2020-2026 published by Pixion Market Ressearch comprises correct insights on the current market scenario and prospects of the market. The report is one of the most exhaustive and significant increases to our statistical surveying contemplate. The report neatly describes historic data, present market trends, […]
All news

Cocoa Products Market 2021 Applications, Market Size According to a Specific Product

apexresearch

The global Cocoa Products market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 1.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 22590 million by 2025, from USD 21130 million in 2019. Global Cocoa Products Market 2021 by […]
All news

Global DNS Tools Market 2025: GoDaddy, MarkMonitor, NetNames, Verisign, Akamai Technologies, Dyn, DNS Made Easy, DNSPod, EasyDNS Technologies, Moniker Online Services, MyDomain, Network Solutions, Rackspace DNS Cloud, Cloudflare, Neustar

anita_adroit

Introduction and Scope: Global DNS Tools Market This in depth investigative assessment report of Global DNS Tools Market is a strategic compilation of elaborate market factors and influencers that tend to direct growth progression along specific growth trajectory, resulting in both affluent growth returns as well as challenged progress which are vital elements in influencing growth […]