Analgesics in Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Analgesics in the Middle East and Africa faces challenges against the backdrop economic slowdown. Self-medication, generics and product innovation have positively influenced demand, but lower consumer confidence and economic turmoil in key markets have had a negative impact. Growth potential remains high, with typically low per capita usage across the region, but the onset of COVID-19 can be expected to intensify and exacerbate economic problems.

Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Middle East and Africa global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.  The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies.  Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

