Baby Food in Slovenia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Baby food will be negatively impacted in 2020 overall by the pandemic as current value sales stagnate and the majority of product areas show very little growth. Prepared baby food and dried baby food will be particularly devastated, with both seeing declining current value sales. The main cause for this has been the decreasing consumer confidence amongst Slovenian parents, ignited by the outbreak of COVID-19. Parents have become more increasingly aware of what their babies consume, as to ensure…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Baby Food in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slovenian parents favour home-made baby food amidst the pandemic

Players incorporate DIY recipes in their advertising campaigns as to maintain consumer interest

Pre pandemic economy and declining birth rates are further worsened by the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing health and wellness trend will largely benefit special baby milk formula

Breastfeeding will continue to hamper growth as more mothers favour it post lockdown

Busy lifestyles will create demand for a more convenient type of baby milk

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

