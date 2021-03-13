All news

Baby Food in the Netherlands Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Baby Food in the Netherlands Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

There was a significant surge in the demand for milk formula in March 2020 as the Netherlands entered “intelligent lockdown”. The government closed schools, restaurants, bars and museums and urged citizens to act responsibly in a combined effort to slow the spread of the virus by working from home, staying home as much as possible, and to carry out social distancing when venturing outside. At this time, customers began to stockpile essentials such as milk formula, with supermarkets reporting a l…

Sample free link:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689787-baby-food-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/athletic-watches-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-trends-technologies-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-15

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/endometriosis-pain-market-insight-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-02-26

Table of content

Baby Food in the Netherlands
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Netherlands “intelligent lockdown” sparked stockpiling of milk formula in March 2020, but consumers remain steadfast in buying habits
Decline in milk formula sales as WHO tells consumers “breast is best”
Dominant Nutricia Nederland continues to face challenges from newcomers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Organic products and those positioned as akin to home-cooked on the rise, making room for smaller and premium brands
Polarisation leads to success for private label and premium, as the middle ground hits hard times.
Frozen products could revive baby food as predictions for rising birth rates signal new hope
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Foundry Coke Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

gutsy-wise

Foundry Coke is mainly used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnace, reductant, play a thermite and stock column skeleton function. It is a source of heat and also helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires […]
All news Energy

Best Comprehensive Report on PoS Mobile Card Reader Market 2020 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players: Ingenico, PayPal, Square, Verifone

contrivedatuminsights

The reports list down the restraints that are posing threat to the global PoS Mobile Card Reader market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, the threat from new entrants and product substitutes, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed […]
All news

CMMS Tool Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample The report titled on “CMMS Tool Market Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, Application and Forecast to 2021-2027” firstly introduced the CMMS Tool Market basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. The report takes into account […]