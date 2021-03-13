Baby Food in the Netherlands Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

There was a significant surge in the demand for milk formula in March 2020 as the Netherlands entered “intelligent lockdown”. The government closed schools, restaurants, bars and museums and urged citizens to act responsibly in a combined effort to slow the spread of the virus by working from home, staying home as much as possible, and to carry out social distancing when venturing outside. At this time, customers began to stockpile essentials such as milk formula, with supermarkets reporting a l…

