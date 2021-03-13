Bags and Luggage in Taiwan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Bags and luggage is being affected by COVID-19 due to reduced consumer spending confidence and people travelling less. The Taiwan government did not impose strict lockdown restrictions such as those seen in other territories, and businesses stayed open, but consumers in Taiwan have been minimising recreational activities and leisure shopping, especially in enclosed places, as a precautionary measure. Sales in bags and luggage depends strongly on store-based retailing, particularly leisure shoppi…

Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Reduced consumer spending confidence, lower in-store footfall, and travel restrictions all lead to declines in sales

Backpacks to show strongest growth over forecast period, thanks to innovations in styles and materials with a “Live. Light” philosophy

Strong competition amongst high-end brands, as luxury handbag players expand their offerings into fast-fashion and functional offerings

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Boom in premium luggage expected once travel restrictions lift

Non-luxury fast-fashion crossbody bags tipped to be the next big thing

Players to promote e-commerce options with social media influencers and Instagram

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on personal accessories

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for personal accessories?

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DEFINITIONS

