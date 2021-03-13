All news

Bags and Luggage in the Philippines Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Travel restrictions introduced in the wake of COVID-19 hit the tourism and airline industries hard in 2020, resulting in a sharp decline in the sales of luggage in this year. In addition, quarantine measures have been restricting people from leaving home for unnecessary reasons, therefore also negatively affecting sales of bags. The tourism industry was particularly badly hit after enjoying a very strong year in 2019, when the Philippines hosted the Southeast Asian Games, which provided a major…

Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Bags and Luggage market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVD-19 hits tourism in 2020
Duffel bags and luggage see strong growth in 2019
Louis Vuitton offers affluent consumers greater status when travelling
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
No return to positive value growth until 2022
E-commerce sees explosive sales and share growth in 2020
Space in malls and department stores
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Luggage by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Bags and Luggage: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Bags and Luggage by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Bags and Luggage by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

…continued

