Bath and Shower in Kenya Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Although many bath and shower products in the market are moving towards natural ingredients, what is also becoming apparent is that they are providing sensory experiences, with unique scents, textures, colours and shapes, in different formats, such as shower oils, mousses and creams. A colourful look and pleasant scent continue to be dominant features in popular bar soaps. Premium bath and shower products tend to offer interesting new textures and a more unique sensory feel and experience. Compa…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804888-bath-and-shower-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Powder, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-human-resources-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

New products offering innovative scents and fragrances attracting consumers

Demand supported by essential nature of areas such as talcum powder

Producers focusing on value packs designed for lower income families

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within bath and shower

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Continued growth and dominance of mass products

Global players experiencing growing competition from local manufacturers

Positive outlook and continued steady growth expected over forecast period

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105