Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Colombia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MADS) issues Resolution 1407 on 26 July 2018, which regulates the environmental management of packaging waste and paper, cardboard, plastic, glass and metal packaging. The Resolution was issued in response to the impact of the packaging production process, and packaging waste on Colombia’s soil and water resources, with acute periods of drought and prolonged winters being part of the environmental damage caused. Companies which produce pac…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Colombia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443481-beauty-and-personal-care-packaging-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Colombia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products Packaging, Bath and Shower Packaging, Colour Cosmetics Packaging, Deodorants Packaging, Depilatories Packaging, Fragrances Packaging, Hair Care Packaging, Men’s Grooming Packaging, Oral Care Packaging, Skin Care Packaging, Sun Care Packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/leather-coatings-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-elderly-care-service-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Colombia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Producers and consumers continue to focus on sustainability in packaging in 2019

Brands invest in innovative packaging formats as a means of product differentiation

Price-sensitive consumers seek out value-for-money packs, though small-sized formats gain traction in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Recovery and opportunities

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105