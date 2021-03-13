Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Convenience continued to drive packaging trends in 2019. Smaller pack sizes became more popular as lifestyles got busier and consumers sought portable products for on-the-go usage. Travel and mini-size items that slip into pockets are purses expanded throughout colour cosmetics and fragrances in particular, though were increasingly visible across most beauty and personal care categories as their use stretched far beyond holidays and business trips. Brands aimed to capture new consumers with favo…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952536-beauty-and-personal-care-packaging-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in Switzerland report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products Packaging, Bath and Shower Packaging, Colour Cosmetics Packaging, Deodorants Packaging, Depilatories Packaging, Fragrances Packaging, Hair Care Packaging, Men’s Grooming Packaging, Oral Care Packaging, Skin Care Packaging, Sun Care Packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/commercial-aircraft-battery-management-system-bms-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-23

* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nanoelectronics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Convenience trend continues while premium players tempt consumers with luxurious design

Sustainability remains central concern in packaging production in 2019

Multifunctional packaging plays into convenience trend in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Recovery and opportunities

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105