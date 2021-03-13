All news

Beer in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Beer in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Although the total sales volume of beer was stagnating in 2018 and 2019, the beer industry was recording significant current value growth in these two years, driven by the premiumisation of the beer industry. Both local and international beer manufacturers continue upgrading their product portfolios, as they all look to expand their mid-priced and premium lager product lines. China Resources, Chongqing Brewery, Carlsberg and Yanjing Brewery introduced a series of high-end beers, which is reflect…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803404-beer-in-china

Euromonitor International’s Beer in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ  : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cable-management-system-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-product-cable-trays-cabe-trunks-boxer-connectors-and-distribution-boards-cable-conduits-and-others-by-material-metallic-and-non-metallic-by-end-use-it-telecom-manufacturing-energy-utilities-healthcare-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-terahertz-technology-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Premiumisation is reshaping the beer industry
Weissbier/Weizen/Wheat beer and stout record dynamic growth
China Resources Beer continues to lead in beer against a backdrop of declining brewery numbers
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within beer
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Lager price band methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2019
Table 1 Number of Breweries 2014-2019
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2016-2019
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

 

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Gynecological Care Simulators Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2021 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Applied Medical, Gaumard, KOKEN, 3BScientific, VirtaMed, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

The report titled Gynecological Care Simulators Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Gynecological Care Simulators market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc. The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the […]
All news

Capacitive Touch Sensors Market Report 2021 Staggering CAGR Driven by Advanced and Cost-Effective Technologies and Forecasts Till 2026

Credible Markets

The Market Intelligence Report On Capacitive Touch Sensors Market is prepared through diligent compilation of analytical study based on COVID-19 impacts, historical records, current and upcoming statistics and future developments. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Capacitive Touch Sensors Market, along with various depending aspects related and associated with […]
All news

COVID-19 Update: Global Financial Planning Software Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Cheshire, InStream Solutions, WealthTec, eMoney Advisor, IFAnow, GoalGami Pro, RightCapital, Finance Logix, ESPlanner Inc., NaviPlan, J&L Financial Planner, FinanceWare, RazorPlan, MoneyGuidePro, ISoftware Limited, Money Tree, Advizr, Envestnet, SunGard WealthStation, ASKTrak, Wellona Pharam, Sun Pharma, Auromedics, Jiangsu Wuzhong, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Financial Planning Software Market Research Report is a Proficient and In-Depth Study on the Existing State of Financial Planning Software Industry. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2022. Further, Financial Planning Software Market report also covers […]