Beer in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Although the total sales volume of beer was stagnating in 2018 and 2019, the beer industry was recording significant current value growth in these two years, driven by the premiumisation of the beer industry. Both local and international beer manufacturers continue upgrading their product portfolios, as they all look to expand their mid-priced and premium lager product lines. China Resources, Chongqing Brewery, Carlsberg and Yanjing Brewery introduced a series of high-end beers, which is reflect…

Euromonitor International's Beer in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Premiumisation is reshaping the beer industry

Weissbier/Weizen/Wheat beer and stout record dynamic growth

China Resources Beer continues to lead in beer against a backdrop of declining brewery numbers

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within beer

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Lager price band methodology

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2019

