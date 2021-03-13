Br anded Generics Market Analysis Focusing on the Key Issues Surrounding the Growth of the Industry and Further Develop Opportunities

In 2029, the Br anded Generics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Br anded Generics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Br anded Generics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Br anded Generics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Br anded Generics market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Br anded Generics market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

Increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases expected to create demand for branded generics over the assessment period

The global branded generics market was valued at more than US$ 190 Bn in 2015 and is expected to witness a 7.3% CAGR over the forecast period (2016–2026). The market is projected to be valued at more than US$ 410 Bn by 2026. The global branded generics market is expected to represent incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 220 Bn between 2016 and 2026. Rising number of comorbidities like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is creating ample opportunities for new and existing players in the global branded generics market.

Global Branded Generics Market Value (US$ Bn) By Therapeutic Application, 2016-2026

Cardiovascular diseases application segment expected to hold a large market revenue share over the projected period

The cardiovascular diseases segment was estimated to account for 11.8% market share of the global branded generics market by 2016 end and is expected to gain 102 BPS by 2026 over 2016. Cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth throughout the forecast period. The segment was expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 25 Bn by 2016 end and is projected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. The dermatology diseases segment is expected to register moderate Y-o-Y growth as compared to other segments throughout the forecast period. Revenue contribution of this segment to the global branded generics market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. In terms of value, the cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the assessment period. The neurology and dermatology diseases segments are expected to remain the least attractive segments in the global branded generics market in revenue terms with an attractive index of 0.5 each over the forecast period.

Diabetes segment market revenue share projected to grow at a significant CAGR owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes in Asia Pacific and MEA regions

The Diabetes segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.6 Bn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2026 to reach a value of nearly US$ 45 Bn by 2026. The Oncology segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.1 Bn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2026 to reach a value of more than US$ 30 Bn by 2026. The Neurology segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 0.8 Bn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2026 to reach a value of about US$ 25.0 Bn by 2026. The Analgesics and Anti-inflammatory segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 0.9 Bn in 2017 over 2016. Revenue from this segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2026 to reach a value of nearly US$ 30 Bn by 2026.

Increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure and patent expiries of blockbuster drugs fuelling the global branded generics market

As per Market Insights analysis, emerging economics such as Brazil, Russia, India and China are the most lucrative markets for branded generics. A big aspect that is fuelling the global branded generics market is the increasing out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare in both emerging and developed economies. In addition, patent expiries of blockbuster drugs is also positively impacting the global branded generics market. Analysts working on this report have noticed a trend of mergers and acquisitions amongst the key market players to help consolidate their position in the global branded generics market.

