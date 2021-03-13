All news

Business Services in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite the slowing down of the French economy, the industry saw strong growth in 2019. The increase was largely driven by steadily growing demand from B2B buyers. Over the year, business and management consultancies reported robust turnover growth due to increased demand for digital consulting, while advertising saw a rise in revenues as social media ads gained unprecedented popularity. Moreover, investment grew substantially in 2019, supported by the government, contributing to the industry’s…

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Business Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Accounting and Auditing, Advertising, Architectural and Engineering Services, Building-cleaning Services, Business and Management Consultancies, Investigation and Security Services, Legal Services, Market Research, Office Administrative and Other Business Services, Packaging Services, Photographic Services, Recruitment Agencies, Renting of Agricultural, Construction and Other Machinery, Renting of Air Transport Equipment, Renting of Land Transport Equipment, Renting of Personal and Household Goods, Renting of Water Transport Equipment, Research and Development, Technical Testing and Analysis.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Business Services market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Business Services in France
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Business services growth to decelerate due to economic weakness
The consultancy industry to be impaired as clients suspend projects
Digital advertising is likely to maintain growth as consumer behaviour changes due to lockdown measures
Competitive Landscape
French authorities raise concerns over Google dominating the market for digital advertising
Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 2 Value Added 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
CHART 4 Turnover and Growth by Category 2019, LCU million
CHART 5 Business And Management Consultancies Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 6 Office Administrative And Other Business Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 7 Architectural And Engineering Services Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 8 Research And Development Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 9 Recruitment Agencies Turnover 2004-2024, LCU million
CHART 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure

…continued

