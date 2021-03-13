All news

Business Services in Germany Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite the slowdown in the German manufacturing sector, the business services industry maintained stable growth in 2019. Corporate buyers retained the largest position in the sales structure, owing to healthy demand from the finance and insurance, and construction industries. Moreover, the developing e-commerce segment, which was boosted by strong domestic demand and a booming construction industry, also added to the positive performance of the business services industry.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Business Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Accounting and Auditing, Advertising, Architectural and Engineering Services, Building-cleaning Services, Business and Management Consultancies, Investigation and Security Services, Legal Services, Market Research, Office Administrative and Other Business Services, Packaging Services, Photographic Services, Recruitment Agencies, Renting of Agricultural, Construction and Other Machinery, Renting of Air Transport Equipment, Renting of Land Transport Equipment, Renting of Personal and Household Goods, Renting of Water Transport Equipment, Research and Development, Technical Testing and Analysis.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Business Services in Germany
Euromonitor International
August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Growth remains strong due to demand from the finance, trade and construction industries
Digitalisation creates opportunities for consulting and legal services providers
Demand for recruitment services to decline
Competitive Landscape
Industry Overview
Cost Structure

