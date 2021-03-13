All news

Butter and Spreads in Bulgaria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Value sales of butter and spreads rely on butter, as Bulgarian consumers generally perceive butter as both healthier and tastier than other spreads. Therefore, butter is most popular, despite higher average unit prices. In fact, low domestic production and consumers’ lack of confidence in the quality of domestically produced products has raised butter prices in Bulgaria to well above the EU average. Bulgarians tend to equate the Deutsche Markenbutter brand with high quality, allowing Fude + Serr…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of content

Butter and Spreads in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increased home cooking during lockdown drives demand for cheaper products
Price sensitivity helps to restore consumer interest in maligned margarine
Consumer preferences diversify, alleviating the decline of cooking fats in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Health awareness will drive sales of butter during the forecast period
Bulgarian companies will dominate cooking fats over the forecast period
Private label will gain from wider availability over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

……. continued

