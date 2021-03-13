Butter and Spreads in Nigeria Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in quarter two of 2020 resulted in heightened consumer interest in being healthy (and thus eating healthily) in the medium/long term. The immediate impact was a spike in sales of staples (pasta, noodles, rice, canned/preserved food, etc.) as the Nigerian government imposed restrictions on their populations’ movements. Generally, consumers found more time, opportunity, and inclination – or were forced – to prepare meals at home resulting in retail sales growth…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Minimal volume growth for butter and spreads due to decreased disposable income in 2020

Margarine and spreads the main driver of growth in 2020

Blue Band remains the leader in butter and spreads, while newer brands gain value share and cooking margarine popular for various cooking methods in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Butter and spreads continues to grow over the forecast period but consumers remain price sensitive in the short term

Growth supported by rising disposable incomes thanks to the economic recovery in the medium term and ongoing urbanisation

Butter benefits from strong growth of modern grocery retailers over the forecast period

