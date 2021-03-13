Butter and Spreads in Romania Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2020, butter retail value sales remain the largest growth category, sustaining the growth of butter and spreads, largely due to the public perception that natural fats are healthier. There was also a short-term boom in Q1 as consumers stockpiled butter, perceiving it to be an important part of a home breakfast. Standard butter makes up the majority of butter sales with fat levels of 65% and 82% being most common. The gap between the selling prices of butter at the fat limits is likely become…
Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of content
Butter and Spreads in Romania
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Healthy perception of natural fats drives growth of butter sales in 2020
Margarine sales grow as lockdown lifestyle increases home meal times
Diminishing incomes increase competition between butter and margarine
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Short-term margarine sales increase due to diminishing income unlikely to be sustained in forecast period
Butter sales expected to increase as economy recovers and consumers focus on health
International brands utilise health and wellness to maintain dominance
CATEGORY DATA
