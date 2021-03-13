All news

Butter and Spreads in Turkey Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Retail volume sales of butter and spreads are set to see positive growth in retail volume terms in 2020 for the first time in the review period. Growth is being driven by the impact of the COVID-19 virus on Turkish consumers. Since March, the government has imposed a series of responses to the pandemic including the closure of schools and universities, varying degrees of quarantine, retail and foodservice restrictions and social distancing and mask regulations, as well as encouraging people to w…

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

Butter and Spreads in Turkey
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Stay-at-home virus response helps lift volume sales of butter and spreads
Price growth slows demand in increasingly sensitive consumer base
Health trends refocus consumer demand, but HW positions not always best
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Organic butter is set to outperform expectations
Private label sales strengthen on the back of pricing and product development
Food concerns set to linger over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

 

