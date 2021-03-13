Butter and Spreads in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Prior to the emergence of the pandemic in Thailand and subsequent lockdown measures including social isolation, demand for butter was greater through foodservice compared to retail, while the more affordable margarine and spreads continued to be purchased for home consumption. This trend was supported by the government’s open stance on international integration and the country’s booming industry, fostering a greater adoption and appreciation of Western culture and related products including butt…

Sample free link:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689757-butter-and-spreads-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Butter and Spreads in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Butter, Cooking Fats, Margarine and Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Butter and Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/deep-learning-software-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-trends-technologies-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-15

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-grid-data-analytics-market-size-study-by-deployment-cloud-based-and-on-premises-by-solution-transmission-and-distribution-td-network-metering-and-customer-analytics-by-application-advanced-metering-infrastructure-analysis-demand-response-analysis-grid-optimization-analysis-by-end-users-private-sector-smes-and-large-enterprises-and-public-sector-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Table of content

Butter and Spreads in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Marginal shift in demand for butter through retail due to home baking trend during pandemic, but margarine and spreads remains dominant choice amongst local consumers

Tuong An Vegetable Oil JSC retains dominance due to consumer loyalty and strength in margarine and spreads

Players concentrate their focus and marketing efforts on retail during pandemic, while modern grocery channels continue to gain share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for butter and spreads predicted to record strong growth through foodservice from 2021

Affordable margarine and spreads to remain preferred choice for home consumption

Butter set to continue to perform strongly over the forecast period, but likely to remain a niche through retail due to high price

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Butter and Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Butter and Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Butter and Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)